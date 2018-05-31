Triad Juggling Club juggles just about anything

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- There is something fascinating about juggling.

Juggling is basically throwing and catching more objects than you have hands," says Scott Jalovic, a member of the Triad Juggling Club. "For a lot of us, it's a relaxation."

While they make it look easy that doesn't come without practice. Jalovic says it's basically a 1, 2, 3 pattern and anybody can learn including Chad.

If you'd like to learn, Juggleboro is set for this Saturday at Trinity Church in Greensboro from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

