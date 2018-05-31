Tom Cruise shares first photo for ‘Top Gun’ sequel

Maverick is back!

On Thursday, Tom Cruise shared a photo on social media indicating the start of filming for the long-awaited “Top Gun” sequel.

Cruise will reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is expected to hit theaters in July 2019.

Aviation enthusiasts pointed out that the aircraft blurred in the background of the photo appears to be an F/A-18F Super Hornet, rather than the newer F-35C that many predicted would star in the film, according to the Navy Times.

The sequel comes more than 30 years after the 1986 blockbuster, which drew $356.8 million at the box office.

The plot is set to revolve around Maverick as he trains a new generation of pilots while adapting to the modern U.S. Navy, the Navy Times reports.