Teen diagnosed with deadly illness caused by working out too much

HOUSTON — A 17-year-old Texas boy was diagnosed with a deadly disease typically caused by working out too much, according to KTRK.

Jared Shamburger, of Houston, recently received a gym membership and said he became “super-duper sore” after lifting weights for 90 minutes last week.

“Everything hurt. It hurt to the touch. It was swollen,” he said.

Scared, Jared’s mother researched the symptoms online and called a pediatrician to give her own diagnosis.

“The mama bear in me kind of took over and I called the pediatrician and said, ‘I really think my son has rhabdo,'” Judy told the station.

Judy was right and Jared was hospitalized for five days with rhabdomyolysis, which a potentially life-threatening condition that causes a breakdown of muscle tissue that releases a damaging protein into the bloodstream.

The condition, which is caused by injury, infection and strenuous exercise, can cause kidney failure.

“In extreme cases, it can also cause death,” Judy said.

The 17-year-old is expected to make a recovery and says he plans to go back to the gym when his body is ready.