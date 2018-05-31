× Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old man reported missing out of Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

An alert was issued early Thursday morning for 84-year-old John Gaither Weddell, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Weddell was last seen at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday at the Walmart on 4424 W. Wendover Avenue.

Weddell has been described as a white man, standing 6 feet and weighing 165 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved red plaid, button-up shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2287.