GREENSBORO, N.C. — Want to get your hands on some free sweet potatoes? A Greensboro church is making that possible.

More than 40,000 pounds of sweet potatoes are being given away at the Genesis Baptist Church, at 2812 Bessemer Ave., according to Pastor Calvin O. Foster Jr.

People can pick up the sweet potatoes at any time and can take as many as they want. The potatoes are out now.

Last year, the giveaway lasted until the final sweet potato was claimed.