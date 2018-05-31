× Man charged with murder in 2016 shooting death of another man in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burlington man has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of another man in Alamance County, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office press release.

On Nov. 5, 2016, deputies went to a home on Mount Vernon Church Road in Burlington in reference to a gunshot investigation. Robert Nelson Gilley, 52, was killed during the shooting.

Deputies were told during the initial investigation that Gilley and 41-year-old Stephen Adrian Ferriell had been target shooting. Initially, the shooting was reported to authorities as an apparent accident.

In January 2018, deputies charged Ferriell with voluntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice in Gilley’s death. He was released from jail on Jan. 16 after posting a $500,000 secured bond.

Additional information has since been given to a grand jury and Ferriell was indicted for first-degree murder.

He was arrested on May 30 and is behind bars at the Alamance County Detention Center without bond. Ferriell has a June 4 court date.