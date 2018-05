Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Younger Americans are getting colon cancer and because of that, the American Cancer Society this week lowered the recommended age for a colonoscopy from 50 to 45.

The ACS recommends getting screened even earlier if you have a family history.

Early screening is key. In fact, for one member of the FOX8 family, early screening may have saved her life.

Shannon Smith opened up about her own personal experience and how important those screenings are.