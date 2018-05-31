Herb spirals can give your yard new flavor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Herbs can be a great way to give your recipes a kick, but a herb spiral is a gardening design that can give your yard new flavor.

“It's visually interesting, but it also serves a purpose of allowing more herbs to grow in a small area,” said North Carolina Cooperative Extension agent Hanna Smith.

Smith says the design is ideal for herbs with the same growing conditions such as basil, oregano and thyme.

Herbs overall are low maintenance, but as low maintenance as they can be, Smith says people should still be mindful of the season.

Parsley, oregano, thyme, basil and rosemary are a few examples of herbs that do well outdoors. However, Smith says cilantro does not do well in May and June.

Aside from an herb spiral, herbs can also be grown through container gardening.