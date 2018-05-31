Heartwarming video shows 8-year-old boy helping elderly woman up stairs

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A heartwarming video shows an 8-year-old Georgia boy helping an elderly woman up a set of stairs.

The young boy, named Maurice Adams Jr., was leaving a high school graduation with his mom and sister when he saw the woman crossing the street, WSB-TV reports. His mother, Contricia Hill, said he asked if he could get out of the car and help her.

Riley Duncan posted a beautiful video of the moment on Facebook Tuesday afternoon with the caption, “Thank God for our youth.”

Hill told the Georgia station that she was unaware that anyone was filming the moment.

“It’s touching. It’s very touching,” she said. “(It just shows) respect and raising your kids right goes a long way.”