'Bullet blowed him back': Teen shoots, kills hatchet-wielding uncle who tried to break into home

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. — A 16-year-old Mississippi boy allegedly shot and killed a family member who tried to break into his house with a hatchet, WCBI reports.

The teen was home alone Tuesday afternoon when Choctaw County Chief Deputy Lee Upchurch says his uncle, Jerry Lee Robinson, attempted to enter the house with a hatchet. At some point, Robinson made an aggressive move toward the teen and he shot him in the chest.

“The bullet blowed him back and he laid, he fell, and laid right here,” said the teen’s mom, Rachel Cork.

Deputies said Robinson made threats against the family just two weeks ago

“Yeah, my son defended himself. It could have been the other way around. It could have been my son, I’m the one I’m picking up and having to bury, but it wasn’t.”

No charges have been filed against the teen.