Bank robbery, chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A bank robbery in Rowan County led to a chase, and then a shooting in Thomasville Thursday morning, according to Salisbury police.

The robbery happened at the First National Bank on East Innes Street in Salisbury.

Authorities used stop sticks to stop the suspect near Anderson Hobby Shop at 1101 Mendenhall St. in Thomasville.

The suspect tried to get into the store and stabbed a the owner of the business, who was trying to stop him from getting in.

Salisbury police shot then the suspect.

Both the business owner and the suspect are being treated for injuries. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

FOX8 viewer Jami Barbee said she was taking her grandmother to the doctor's office when she became stuck between the suspect and a police officer during the chase.

"We got onto the interstate on exit 84 and there were about 15 or so cop cars flying up the interstate and they had a few vehicles pulled over," she said. "As we came up, one the guy pulled a gun on the cop, the cop ducked and ran back to his car. I’m assuming there was a gun involved. The pickup truck then pulled out beside us onto the interstate. A man and woman were in it. We were in the middle of the chase with no way to get out of it. We were between the fleeing armed suspect and the cops."