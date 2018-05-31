Unlicensed breeder accused of ‘debarking’ dogs by pushing a pipe down their throats

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — Fifteen dogs were removed from an unlicensed breeder in Pennsylvania after authorities said some dogs had a “pipe-like object” shoved down their throats to stop them from barking.

WGAL reported that the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals removed five adult dogs and 10 puppies from the breeder in Quarryville.

Humane law enforcement officials were called to the property Thursday where they reportedly found three dogs, including an adult husky, that had been “debarked.”

Three Doberman Pinschers, a pregnant German shepherd, a husky, nine Doberman pinscher puppies and a three-month-old Siberian husky puppy were removed from the property, according to WGAL.

Authorities said the dogs are being treated. The breeder has not been charged, but the investigation is ongoing.