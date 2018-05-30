Willie Nelson to return to Charlotte after falling ill, walking off stage during concert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Willie Nelson will return to Charlotte on June 20 after an illness forced him to walk off the stage at his concert Saturday night.

TMZ reported that the 85-year-old country music legend had a stomach bug Saturday night as he was about to play at the Outlaw Music Festival.

Nelson was seen on video walking to the stage and briefly getting ready, but then unstrapping his guitar, throwing his hat in the audience and walking off without playing anything.

Live Nation said on Wednesday that tickets purchased for May 26 will be honored on the night of the show and no exchanges are necessary.

Willie Nelson announced he’s returning w/special guests to #PNCMusicPavilion #Charlotte 6/20 to play for fans who missed his scheduled show 5/26. Tickets purchased for 5/26 honored night of show, no exchange necessary. Tix on sale here: https://t.co/VgX6fvjSig

📷: David McClister pic.twitter.com/YJrpmNDhkP — Live Nation Carolina (@LiveNationNCSC) May 30, 2018