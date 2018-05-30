× Sweepstakes employees tied up with duct tape, held at gunpoint during robbery in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after an armed robbery at an Asheboro business early Wednesday morning, according to Asheboro police Lt. Col. Mark Lineberry.

The robbery happened between 2:10 and 2:28 a.m. at the Real Business Center sweepstakes at 2419-G N. Fayetteville St.

Three suspects came into the business and tied two employees up with duct tape, Lineberry said. One suspect held the employees at gunpoint while two others searched the business.

Money was taken from the business and the employees were robbed of personal items, Lineberry said.

No injuries were reported.

Asheboro police are trying to determine what surveillance video or pictures are available.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Asheboro police.