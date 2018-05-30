South Carolina officer buys meal for homeless man after responding to 911 call

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina police officer went above and beyond the call of duty to help a homeless man “asking for scraps.”

According to WMBF, Horry County Police Officer C.J. Mullinax went to a Hardee’s near Highway 17 after receiving a complaint about the man asking for food.

Employee Victoria Summer, who posted about the act of kindness Saturday afternoon, said they had been feeding the man for days.

“This police officer bought the homeless man food and handled the situation amazingly!” she wrote in the post, telling WMBF that Officer Mullinax bought the man two cheeseburgers.

“I was thrilled that the officer had so much compassion so I thought I should take a video,” Summer said.

This isn’t the first time Mullinax has been praised for an act of kindness. In 2015, he was seen on a viral video throwing a football around with a group of kids.