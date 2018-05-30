Roseanne Barr blames Ambien for racist tweet, tells fans ‘do not defend me’

Roseanne Barr has fired off another series of eyebrow-raising tweets.

The sitcom star unleashed a stream of messages in the early hours of Wednesday after ABC canceled its hit show “Roseanne” over her racist tweet.

Barr claimed that her tweet about former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett was not racist and that she was fired because of fears over a potential boycott of the show’s advertisers. She also lashed out at co-stars Michael Fishman and Sara Gilbert.

“You throw me under the bus. nice!” she said in a tweet directed at Fishman.

i heard it was bc of a threatened boycott of the show's advertisers by ppl who do that sort of thing. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

It was Barr’s earlier tweet about Jarrett that caused outrage and ultimately led to the show’s cancellation. In a response to a comment about Jarrett, Barr had said: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Barr later deleted the tweet and apologized for it.

“I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks,” Barr tweeted on Tuesday. “I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.” Barr then said she was leaving Twitter.

But in messages posted from her Twitter account on Wednesday, Barr claimed she had been mistaken about Jarrett’s race. She also claimed that she had been on Ambien, a medication used to treat insomnia, at the time.

“I honestly thought she was Jewish and Persian-ignorant of me for sure, but…i did.,” she said.

i honestly thought she was Jewish and Persian-ignorant of me for sure, but…i did. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Barr also continued to tweet about George Soros, a liberal donor who has been painted as the villain in many right-wing conspiracy theories.

One message she re-tweeted on Wednesday falsely accused the Hungary-born Jewish billionaire of collaborating with the Nazis.

Barr also said her firing “worked out” because she “would leave when they started to try to censor me.”