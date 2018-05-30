‘Preserve your life!’: Western North Carolina dam in ‘imminent danger’ of failing, evacuations ordered

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Thousands are being ordered to evacuate in western North Carolina due to the imminent failure of a lake’s dam.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday morning that a landslide “has compromised the integrity of the Lake Tahoma Dam.”

MCDOWELL COUNTY UPDATE: A landslide has comprised the integrity of Lake Tahoma Dam. MANDATORY EVACUATIONS underway from the Dam at Lake Shore Dr to Lake Tahoma Rd (NC 80) to the confluence of the Catawba River near Resistoflex Rd and Riverside Park. ACT NOW TO PRESERVE YOUR LIFE! — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) May 30, 2018

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for all residents living below Lake Tahoma.

McDowell county emergency management reports water is spilling around the sides of Lake Tahoma dam. Evacuations ongoing south of the dam. THIS IS A LIFE-THREATENING SITUATION. HEED ALL EVACUATION ORDERS IMMEDIATELY! If you are not threatened by floodwaters, shelter in place. — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) May 30, 2018

According to WLOS, the evacuations include:

Lake Tahoma Road from Lake Tahoma south to U.S. 70 West

Tom Johnson Camping Center

Old Greenlee Road from Crane Resistoflex Road to Water Filter Plant

U.S. 70 West from PG Fire Department to North Main Street

All residences along the Catawba River from Tom Johnson to Lake James. This includes developments that border the Catawba River in the Hankins

community.

All locations along U.S. 221 Business

Burnettes Landing

Lake James Landing

Tom Creek Road from N.C. 80 to Morgan Lake Road

Shelters are open at the following locations:

YMCA of Marion (near McDowell Hospital)

Glenwood Baptist Church

Old Fort Baptist Church

The Class 1 Emergency at Lake Tahoma will continue until inspectors evaluate the dam during daylight hours.

The Greensboro Fire Department is sending 12 Swiftwater team members and 11 Urban Search and Rescue members to Conover to help with flooding.