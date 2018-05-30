‘Preserve your life!’: Western North Carolina dam in ‘imminent danger’ of failing, evacuations ordered

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Thousands are being ordered to evacuate in western North Carolina due to the imminent failure of a lake’s dam.
The National Weather Service said Wednesday morning that a landslide “has compromised the integrity of the Lake Tahoma Dam.”
A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for all residents living below Lake Tahoma.
According to WLOS, the evacuations include:
- Lake Tahoma Road from Lake Tahoma south to U.S. 70 West
- Tom Johnson Camping Center
- Old Greenlee Road from Crane Resistoflex Road to Water Filter Plant
- U.S. 70 West from PG Fire Department to North Main Street
- All residences along the Catawba River from Tom Johnson to Lake James. This includes developments that border the Catawba River in the Hankins
- community.
- All locations along U.S. 221 Business
- Burnettes Landing
- Lake James Landing
- Tom Creek Road from N.C. 80 to Morgan Lake Road
Shelters are open at the following locations:
- YMCA of Marion (near McDowell Hospital)
- Glenwood Baptist Church
- Old Fort Baptist Church
- The Class 1 Emergency at Lake Tahoma will continue until inspectors evaluate the dam during daylight hours.
The Greensboro Fire Department is sending 12 Swiftwater team members and 11 Urban Search and Rescue members to Conover to help with flooding.
35.698440 -82.084290