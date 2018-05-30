× North Carolina teen accused of fatally stabbing man fighting with his mother

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old North Carolina boy is accused of fatally stabbing a man who was fighting with his mother Tuesday afternoon, WTVD reports.

Deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office went to a home in the 1800 block of Mamie Road around 1:30 p.m. and found that 40-year-old Timothy Paul Ledford Jr. had been stabbed by Logan Kane Yeargin.

Ledford was pronounced dead while being taken to a local hospital.

Officials believe Ledford and Yeargin’s mother got into a fight and the 16-year-old intervened.

Charges have yet to be filed.