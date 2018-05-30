Murals in Greensboro part of community collaboration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's artwork created by the community for the community.

All across Greensboro, murals are adding a pop of color and creativity to the landscape.

The Greensboro Mural Project is building bridges by painting walls.

“We want to give people access to creating and creating together. Co-creating is very important at times like these,” said Alyzza May, co-founder of the Greensboro Mural Project.

For one installation, they invited the community to write love letters to the city and those responses inspired the mural “Tough Love.”

Even international artists are being asked to leave their marks on the city.

Businessman Marty Kotis brought in Belin, a Picasso-inspired artist from Spain, who used cans of spray paint in three days to create a mural at Darryl’s Lakeside.

“Now urban art is on the street for everybody, so it’s the most important art in the world,” Belin said.