Man wins $100,000 lottery prize with ‘best mistake I’ve ever made’

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan man said it was the “best mistake I’ve ever made” and it led to him winning $100,000, WNEM reports.

The man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers drawn to win the Fantasy 5 jackpot.

He bought his winning ticket at Worth’s Party Store, in Millington, Michigan.

“I usually play 04-14-28-30-31, but I accidentally picked 29 instead of 28,” said the player. “Rather than starting over with a new slip, I just decided to go ahead and play those numbers and I’m so glad I did.”

The lucky player claimed his prize on Tuesday.

“Winning the jackpot was all because of a simple mistake, but it’s definitely the best mistake I’ve ever made,” he said.

He said he plans to use the money to pay down his mortgage.

“I can’t tell you how it feels to win the jackpot. It’s a once in a lifetime kind of thing,” he said.