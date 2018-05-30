Man shot, killed at Winston-Salem home identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police have identified the man fatally shot in Winston-Salem early Wednesday morning, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

At about 12:55 a.m., police went to a home in the 1300 block of Pleasant Street in reference to a "discharge of firearms." Arriving officers found 25-year-old Antoine Tyrone Bishop lying in the doorway of the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency crews responded and Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.