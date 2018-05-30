Live blog: Updates on western North Carolina flooding, mudslides

Additional photos from the mudslide where an NCDOT truck was pushed into the Catawba River. To illustrate the power of water, about 10 feet of rushing water pushed the 33,000-pound truck more than 1,000 feet downriver. pic.twitter.com/8ziBAiZxED
Severe rains have caused mudslides, washouts and flooding on interstates, highways and local roads across western N.C. NCDOT crews have been working around the clock to assess damage, remove debris, clean pipes, and clear ditches. Here’s the latest: https://t.co/uil9Jm5lu6pic.twitter.com/lnVKsxLMme
Just to illustrate how serious the flooding is in western NC: Water swept an NCDOT tandem dump truck off the road overnight in McDowell County. Two people were rescued. Stay off the roads and avoid flooded areas. If you see standing water, turn around. https://t.co/9dL6CZNpB0pic.twitter.com/d3mgdoKni5