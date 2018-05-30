Lexington city leaders sign resolution supporting road widening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- The North Carolina Department of Transportation is moving forward with a potential road widening project in Lexington with the resolution signature of support from Mayor Newell Clark.

The project along N.C. 8 includes a historic district on the western side, Erlanger Mill Village. City Manager Alan Carson explains further in the statements as to why the expansion is beneficial for the city while preserving the historical area:

"As one of the main entrances to the City and the fact that NCDOT is completing the new bridge project that will increase traffic flow in the area that the current road system will not handle, improvements to that stretch will need to be made and the City sees that and approves of that widening project. "The City also sees the need to improve the area for not only traffic flow but, for alternate means of transportation such as bike lanes and of course sidewalks. The two alternates presented to the City by NCDOT showed both alternates would affect the businesses on the east side. Since the West side has the Erlanger historic district the City Council recommended that the East side alternative."

Andrew Barksdasle, with NCDOT, said another alternate will be presented following summer after all the public comments are gathered.

A stake holder meeting has been requested by the citizens. The meeting is open to the public and will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at the District 9 office in Winston- Salem.

One business owner that plans to attend is Bruce Hayes, of Hayes Jewelers, Inc. He and his family have been “disappointed” at the route chosen that will cause their business to relocate after nearly 80 years.

“Certainly we're not going to give up,” Hayes said. “And actually I live upstairs, that will be another thing, my home will be gone. “

Current estimates for the right of way and utilities are $16.5 million and construction costs around $4.5 million beginning July 2020. ​