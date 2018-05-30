Jesus ‘wouldn’t be riding a donkey’: Televangelist says God told him he needs $54M private plane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESTREHAN, La. -- A popular televangelist says God told him he needs a fourth private jet and he's asking followers to help him pay for it, USA Today reports.

Jesse Duplantis said during a video last week that he needs a Dassault Falcon 7X, which costs about $54 million.

He said that God told him he should have a jet but not personally pay for it.

"I really believe that if the Lord Jesus Christ was physically on the Earth today, he wouldn't be riding a donkey," Duplantis said. "He'd be in an airplane flying all over the world."

Duplantis said the plane would be owned by the ministry and used by the next person who takes over after his death.

"All it's gonna do is touch people," he said of the private jet. "It's gonna reach people. It's gonna change lives, one soul at a time. I don't want to learn how to fly it, I'm not interested in that. I'm interested in preaching the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ."

Watch "this Week with Jesse" as Jesse shows the importance of using aviation as an amazing tool for evangelizing the world! Tune in each Monday at https://t.co/hnG6BhPAvH or on our JDM App. Click to watch https://t.co/PLfSYt2A3U pic.twitter.com/sAvKskmokO — Jesse Duplantis (@jesse_duplantis) May 21, 2018