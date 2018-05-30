Greensboro CrossFit athletes do ‘Memorial Day Murph’ workout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- CrossFitters have the reputation of doing some incredible workouts but the one that the CrossFit community around the world did this past weekend was insane.

A one-mile run, followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 airsquats and finishing with another one-mile run.

This workout is now known as "The Murph," the favorite workout of Michael Murphy, who gave the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan in 2005.

These athletes at College Hill Crossfit in Greensboro met to do the "Murph" on Memorial Day and some even did it wearing a 20-pound vest.

A number of these CrossFitters served in the military and they understand the training Murphy went through during his time in the special forces.

Katy Danford said, "When you're doing this it hurts, it's a long workout, it's challenging, you just remember they didn't quit, they don't stop, you shouldn't either, we're safe, we don't have bombs raining down on us."