Girls learn, make friends through Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont program

Nearly 14,000 girls in central and western North Carolina are part of the Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont program.

It helps young girls discover more about themselves and the community.

At the weekly meetings, you can find the girls doing things like science experiments, but it is also about building friendships.

“I love Girl Scouts because we all get to learn how to come together,” one girl said, and her mom says hearing that and seeing the smiles on the girls’ faces brings her joy.

Opportunities like these boost girl power at a young age and “they have new experiences that they are gaining whether they are going to camp or learning about STEM or they are able to try something new,” says Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont Outside Recruiting Manager Amanda Wyckoff.

No matter what they take away from this experience they all have the same promise: “On my honor, I will try to serve God and my country and to help people at all times and to live by the Girl Scout law.”

There are more than 6,000 volunteers that help support and guide the program.

