Fire up the grill with these delicious recipes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s grilling season. On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re throwing burgers on the grill at Big Burger Spot in Greensboro.
They shared some new ways to dress up an old-fashioned burger.
Pimento Burger
- Grill Daily Grind over high heat until desired temperature (best medium)
- When close to done, place 1/3 cup fresh Pimento Cheese on the patty
- Place on toasted bun and top with applewood smoked bacon lettuce and tomato
- Serve
Lonestar Burger
- Grill Daily Grind over high heat until the desired temperature then place a 2.5 oz. chopped and sauced beef brisket on top
- Melt pepper jack cheese on top when close to done
- Place on toasted bun and top with crispy onions
Beyond Burger
- Grill Beyond Burger in skillet for three minutes per side
- Place on toasted bun and top with your favorite toppings
BBS Reuben
- Place sauerkraut topped with smoked corn beef corn beef in skillet and heat until warm
- Top with Swiss cheese and heat until melted
- Grill rye bread until golden and crispy
- Spread 1000 Island dressing on rye bread
- Place sauerkraut, smoked corned beef and Swiss cheese on rye and cut in half
- Serve
1000 Island Dressing
- 8 oz. mayo
- 8 oz. ketchup
- 1/4 tbls white pepper
- ¾ cup sweet relish
- 1 tbls Worchester sauce
- Mix all ingredients and chill
Big Burger Spot Lonestar Brisket
- Rub whole beef brisket with your favorite seasoning and smoke over hickory wood for 12 hours at 225 degrees and cool
- Clean excess fat from brisket and chop into ¼ to ½ inch pieces
- Add 6 oz. of your favorite BBQ sauce per pound of brisket
- Bake brisket and sauce at 350 degrees for 45 minutes
- Serve on top of burger
Peanut Sauce (Beyond Burger)
- 2 cups peanut butter
- 1 ½ cup sweet chili sauce
- ¼ cup Sriracha
- 3 tbls soy sauce
- 1 ½ cup water
- Wisk all ingredients together in a medium a saucepot
- Warm to 120°F over medium heat
- Remove from heat and cool quickly using a “2 bowl ice bath”
- Place into a container and serve
