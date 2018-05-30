× Fire up the grill with these delicious recipes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s grilling season. On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re throwing burgers on the grill at Big Burger Spot in Greensboro.

They shared some new ways to dress up an old-fashioned burger.

Pimento Burger

Grill Daily Grind over high heat until desired temperature (best medium) When close to done, place 1/3 cup fresh Pimento Cheese on the patty Place on toasted bun and top with applewood smoked bacon lettuce and tomato Serve

Lonestar Burger

Grill Daily Grind over high heat until the desired temperature then place a 2.5 oz. chopped and sauced beef brisket on top Melt pepper jack cheese on top when close to done Place on toasted bun and top with crispy onions

Beyond Burger

Grill Beyond Burger in skillet for three minutes per side Place on toasted bun and top with your favorite toppings

BBS Reuben

Place sauerkraut topped with smoked corn beef corn beef in skillet and heat until warm Top with Swiss cheese and heat until melted Grill rye bread until golden and crispy Spread 1000 Island dressing on rye bread Place sauerkraut, smoked corned beef and Swiss cheese on rye and cut in half Serve

1000 Island Dressing

8 oz. mayo

8 oz. ketchup

1/4 tbls white pepper

¾ cup sweet relish

1 tbls Worchester sauce

Mix all ingredients and chill

Big Burger Spot Lonestar Brisket

Rub whole beef brisket with your favorite seasoning and smoke over hickory wood for 12 hours at 225 degrees and cool Clean excess fat from brisket and chop into ¼ to ½ inch pieces Add 6 oz. of your favorite BBQ sauce per pound of brisket Bake brisket and sauce at 350 degrees for 45 minutes Serve on top of burger

Peanut Sauce (Beyond Burger)

2 cups peanut butter

1 ½ cup sweet chili sauce

¼ cup Sriracha

3 tbls soy sauce

1 ½ cup water

Wisk all ingredients together in a medium a saucepot Warm to 120°F over medium heat Remove from heat and cool quickly using a “2 bowl ice bath” Place into a container and serve