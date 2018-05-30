Deciding between home rehabilitation and healing at a facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recovery after an accident or medical procedure can take some time and an elderly person will probably need some extra assistance before getting back on their feet.

But, can they come home and rehab or do they need to find a special facility?

Benefits of rehabilitation at home:

Less exposure to germs

You're in a comfortable place

Can visit with family and friends

Control over therapy

Less expensive

For more information, contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.