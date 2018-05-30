Deciding between home rehabilitation and healing at a facility

Recovery after an accident or medical procedure can take some time and an elderly person will probably need some extra assistance before getting back on their feet.
But, can they come home and rehab or do they need to find a special facility?
Benefits of rehabilitation at home:
- Less exposure to germs
- You're in a comfortable place
- Can visit with family and friends
- Control over therapy
- Less expensive
