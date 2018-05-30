× 2 people shot, injured in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were shot and injured on Wednesday afternoon in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police said the shooting was reported at 1039 E. 17th St. at 1:07 p.m.

Officers came to the scene and found a vehicle with damage that appeared to be from gunshots.

Antwone Deshawne Evans, 33, was located a short distance away in the 1200 block of Bethlehem Lane suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Not long after officers got to the scene, 16-year-old Zion Christopher Glenn came to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with a gunshot wound and police were notified. Glenn said he was shot in the same area where Evans was shot, in the 1000 block of East 17th Street. Glenn was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating this as a single incident with multiple victims. It is unknown if the two victims knew each other.

36.115336 -80.231805