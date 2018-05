WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. – Boone firefighters responded to a home in Watauga County that collapsed due to torrential rainfall, WSOC reports.

One person died from the incident and another was still missing Wednesday night.

Crews are in the 200 block of Pine Ridge Road in the Heavenly Mountain subdivision. Two people were reportedly in the home.

Earlier Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency after days of rain has caused havoc in western North Carolina.