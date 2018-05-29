× Woman dies after crash on I-40 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman died after a crash earlier this month on Interstate 40 in Greensboro, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The crash happened on May 19 on eastbound I-40 between South Elm-Eugene Street and Patton Avenue.

Avery Glidewell was a passenger in a truck that failed to slow down for slowing traffic, police said.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Glidewell died from her injuries on May 23.

The Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting an investigation.

There is no word on charges.