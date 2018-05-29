× Woman accused of stabbing man in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 45-year-old woman was arrested after stabbing a man in High Point early Monday morning.

At about 12:20 a.m., police went to East Green Drive in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found Antonio Thomas Ray in the lobby with a stab wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Moses Cone Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ray identified the suspect as Larhonda Collins. She was later arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Collins was taken to the High Point jail on a $50,000 secured bond.