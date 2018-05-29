University of Memphis to offer free tuition to fallen service members’ children, spouses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Starting this fall, the University of Memphis will offer free tuition to children and spouses of fallen service members, according to The Memphis Commercial Appeal.

The policy will take the Folds of Honor scholarship, which offers $5,000 to students whose parents or spouse have been injured or killed while on active duty, a step further and offer to pay the tuition in full.

A University of Memphis spokesperson said in a statement to WHBQ that “there will be a possible cap on how many will be admitted and that it is only for Tennessee residents.”

"For other people going forward, I think it will be a huge help and a huge relief," said recent graduate Alyssa Hill, whose father was killed in Iraq when she was 10. "It will try to take some of that burden off and try to pay back some of that sacrifice."

The University of Memphis’ average tuition is about $9,700 a year, not including externalities.

The university said there are still details to be worked out.