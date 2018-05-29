× UNC Charlotte student killed in fall from party bus had been drinking, report says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 20-year-old UNC Charlotte student who died after falling from a moving party bus earlier this month had been drinking, a toxicology report says.

According to WSOC, Polly Rogers had alcohol in her system when she fell out of an emergency window of a Charlotte party bus on May 1.

Rogers was not driving at the time, but her blood alcohol content was .19, more than double the legal limit for driving in North Carolina.

Rogers fell into the lanes of North Tryon Street and was struck by two vehicles. She died at the scene.

Witnesses said the scene was chaotic.

Authorities said the bus was on its way to a bar in uptown from UNC Charlotte. Rogers was a student at UNCC and a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She grew up in Charlotte and had graduated from Myers Park High School.

Charlotte police cited the owner of the bus after investigators discovered the bus did not have insurance and its license plate was fictitious.

The Highway Patrol’s motor carrier unit spent four hours going over the bus in detail. In their inspection report, a number of violations were noted, including unmarked emergency exits, faulty windshield wipers, a discharged fire extinguisher, no warning devices, balding tires, and an engine oil leak.

Troopers also said that the bus was not registered with the state. The violations could bring more than $1,500 in penalties.

It’s still not clear how Rogers fell out of the bus and into traffic.