Suspect in Reidsville Family Dollar robbery arrested

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A suspect in the robbery of a Reidsville Family Dollar has been arrested, according to a news release from Reidsville police.

Michael Jamarr Ashe, 31, of Reidsville, is charged with felonious common law robbery and misdemeanor assault on a female.

At approximately 2 p.m. Sunday, Reidsville police were called to the Family Dollar at 1105 S. Scales St.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Ashe was taken into custody on Tuesday morning and booked into the Rockingham County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court June 14.