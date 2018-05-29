Sunniyah is looking for a Forever Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunniyah is an outgoing 14-year-old girl looking for a forever family.

Some of her favorite activities are spending time with her friends, listening to music and playing sports.

Though she is still deciding on a career path, Sunniyah enjoys reading and has dreams of going to college.

Right now, she has aspirations of becoming apart of the Wolfpack as a student at North Carolina State University.

Saniyah has two siblings that she loves and cares for who are also looking for a permanent home. Ideally, she would like to be adopted with them to maintain a healthy relationship.

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption, click here.