More than 4,000 without power in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 4,000 are without electricity Tuesday morning in Southwest Greensboro.

Duke Energy officials said the outage happened around 7:45 a.m. on West Gate City Boulevard after an equipment malfunction caused a pole to catch fire. The outage was not related to a traffic crash or weather.

Drivers are asked to use caution on Gate City Boulevard between Romaine Street and West Florida Street because power is out in the area.

It’s unknown when the power will be restored.

No word yet on what has caused the power outage, which is expected to be restored around 6 p.m., according to the Duke Energy power outage map.