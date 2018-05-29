Guilford County parents learn about improving school safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's a call to action to protect our children.

In light of recent school shootings, parents are choosing to be proactive.

Tuesday night, parents came to Ben L. Smith High School for the “Know the Signs” training session.

Part of the Sandy Hook Promise is to turn tragedy into a moment of transformation.

The Guilford County school district is teaching staff, students and parents how to identify the warning signs and speak up.

“You are not going to be considered a snitch. There’s a difference in telling to get someone in trouble and then telling to keep someone safe,” said Fredricca Stokes, director of school support services.

The two initiatives under the Sandy Hook Promise are “Start With Hello” and “Say Something.”

They hope to create an environment where students don’t feel isolated and can voice their concerns.