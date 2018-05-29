‘Deadliest Catch’ captain Blake Painter found dead in home

“Deadliest Catch” captain Blake Painter was found dead inside his Oregon home on Friday, TMZ reports.

Blake, who was the captain of the F/V Maverick on seasons two and three of the popular Discovery Channel show, was found dead after a friend did not hear from him for several days and became concerned. Officers went to check on the 38-year-old and found he had been dead for several days.

Officers told TMZ that they found substances and prescription pills inside Blake’s home, though it’s unclear whether they contributed to his death.

No foul play is suspected. An autopsy and toxicology report will be done to determine the official cause of death.