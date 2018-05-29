Couple living in Eden after fleeing Hawaii lava flow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDEN, N.C. -- Instead of talking about their dreams, Kevin and Shelia Webb followed their dreams to Hawaii.

"We read through the brochure and the magazines and it looked pretty good to us and we thought we'd take a chance and do it," Kevin Webb said.

So in March, they left their friends and family in Oregon and moved to the big island of Hawaii. The couple found a patch of land densely populated with tropical trees where they could plant coconuts and guava trees, as well as build their home and start a clock and watch repair business.

"Our property, about six-tenths of an acre," Shelia Webb said.

Their piece of paradise is also located Leilani Estates. In recent days, Leilani Estates is where at least 82 structures have been destroyed by lava flows breaking through the Earth's surface.

"That was our version of paradise," Shelia Webb said. "And we are watching it go up, just crumble.”​

Plus, Kevin Webb explained that the volcanic gas known as vog was making it tough just to do the little things.

"It was really hard to get a good lung full of air. It felt like you were running or something. We were always fighting to get a good breath in," he said.

"It's very thick," Shelia explained. "Almost like the pollution you see in bigger cities."

Two months later, the Webbs made the difficult decision to leave their Hawaiian dream behind.

"To be leaving so soon," said Kevin. "I cried," added Shelia.

Turns out, they made the right decision. The Webbs left a few days before the mandatory evacuations. And before resources became tough to find.

"Storage unit prices were going up. Airlines were jacking up the rates. We got out while everything was responsibly priced," Shelia said.

The couple chose to reset their life in Shelia's hometown of Eden. The Webbs are spending their time looking for locations to start Kevin's clock and watch repair business. The husband and wife team is also using their time to search for information about Hawaii and when they could possibly go back. And everyday Shelia wears a colorful reminder of Hawaii.

"I think all women should wear flowers in their hair," she said.