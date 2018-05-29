× Chick-fil-A location hiring ‘hospitality professionals’ for $18 an hour

SACRAMENTO — A Chick-fil-A in California is hiring “hospitality professionals” for $18 an hour in an effort to help “improve their lifestyle.”

Starting June 4, those working under the title at the Sacramento location will receive a raise from $12.50 or $13 to $17 or $18, KXTV reports. California’s minimum wage is currently $11 an hour.

“The people is the real key component to successful businesses,” said owner Eric Mason. “We’re looking for people who are looking for long-term opportunity.”

In addition, all employees will receive paid sick leave and leadership employees will get paid time off.

