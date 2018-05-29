9-year-old South Carolina boy raises $6K for sick brother by selling lemonade

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A 9-year-old South Carolina boy raised nearly $6,000 in just two hours by selling lemonade, according to the Index-Journal.

With the help of his community, Andrew Emery was able to raise the money on May 19 to help his brother Dylan, who suffers from Krabbe disease.

He raised $5,860 to be added to $1,300 raised at a benefit concert and $5,600 from a GoFundMe page. He says the money will be used to help pay for doctor’s bills and a new teddy bear for his brother.

The family created a Facebook page called Team DYLAN to update the infant’s condition.

“The calls, texts, thoughts and prayers have been continuous and so numerous we can’t count. We r so appreciative!! Please keep them coming because we r grasping at each one to help us through the day. For the people who are doing fundraisers and donating. I will never be able to repay u for helping us but please know we r so thankful and I pray that God will bless u to the end of the earth!!,” Dylan and Andrew’s mother wrote on the page.

Dylan is currently at a hospital in Pittsburgh as his parents seek further medical advice from specialists.

“I just want to help Dylan,” Andrew said. “He’s my baby brother.”