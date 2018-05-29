× 4 charged after chase in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Four people were charged after a chase in Alamance County early Sunday morning, according to Alamance County Sheriff’s Office PIO Kirk Puckett.

Lucas Paul Sykes, 20, of Haw River, is charged with three counts of felony hit and run with injury, two counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of injury to personal property, three counts of injury to real property, three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and fleeing to elude.

Brandon Lee Vestal, 21, of Burlington, Kirstie Whitley Greeson, 17, of Elon, and Brianna Pennington, 19, of Elon, were each charged with resisting a public officer.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 3400 block of Fleming-Graham Road after a caller reported they were being chased and taunted by people in a vehicle.

Puckett said Sykes led a deputy on a chase on N.C. 62, ran off the roadway and struck a patrol vehicle when he was getting back onto the roadway. He also allegedly struck another vehicle. The person in that vehicle sustained a minor injury to the wrist.

A deputy also sustained a minor injury during the chase and was treated and released, Puckett said.

Sykes stopped in a field near N.C. 62 and McCray Road and he and his three passengers were taken into custody.

Sykes was jailed under a $100,000 bond. Vestal, Greeson and Pennington were each given $2,500 bonds.