2 women injured after being struck by lightning while taking selfies

BOCHUM, Germany — Two women in Germany were seriously injured after they were struck by lightning while taking selfies, according to the Evening Standard.

The incident happened in Bochum Sunday evening and police found the women, ages 23 and 21, lying on the ground with their clothes torn.

Paramedics had to resuscitate the 23-year-old woman, who is at the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The younger woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old said the last thing she remembered was walking with her friend on a path and recording each other with their smartphones.

“Clearly they were surprised by the storm,” police spokesperson Volker Schuette told the newspaper.

The strike came after Western Europe has experienced heavy storms over the last few days.