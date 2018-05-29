× 2 charged with murder in 2016 fatal shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Greensboro in 2016, according to police spokesman Ronald Glenn Jr.

Steven Hargrove Jr., 23, and Preston Donta Wood, 21, are charged with first-degree murder.

Police came to the 600 block of Franklin Boulevard around 3:15 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2016, after a reported shooting.

A large party was happening at 614 Franklin Blvd. Shortly after 3 a.m., people were gathered in the front yard of the residence when a fight between several people led to gunfire.

Francois Lance Seets, 20, of Raleigh, was shot and killed. Another man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Wood was arrested on May 22, according to the Guilford County Jail website.

Hargrove was brought to Guilford County from the Bertie County prison facility on May 24 to faces charges, Glenn said.

The jail website lists Hargrove and Wood’s next court dates as July 26.