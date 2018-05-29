× 14-year-old graduates from high school, college on same day

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old Georgia boy skipped the usual academic order and graduated from high school and college on the same day, WAGA reports.

Matthew McKenzie has been homeschooled since he was in the second grade. A week ago, he graduated from Chattahoochee Tech and received his high school diploma just hours later.

Matthew’s mother Monique McCord said her son started dual enrolled at just 11 years old.

“I started off walking him to class and then the environment got a little more comfortable then he started walking himself, so he eased into the transition,” McCord said.

In the fall, the aspiring cosmetic chemist will be headed to Kennesaw State to study biochemistry. He then plans to attend Georgia Tech to get his masters degree and then his Ph.D. in chemical engineering.

Matthew plans to create his own line of chemical beauty products.

“At one point he said I’m going to cure wrinkles, and I said, good because one day mom is going to have wrinkles and I’m going to need you,” McCord said.