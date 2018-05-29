× 11-month-old child abducted in South Carolina found dead

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A child who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Chesterfield County has been found dead, WSOC reports.

The alert was issued after deputies said a woman walked out to check her mailbox on Daisy Lewis Drive north of Chesterfield at about 2 p.m. when a tan and gold colored SUV stopped in the middle of the road and a white male wearing a black coat, toboggan and one black glove got out of the vehicle and punched her multiple times in the head. The man, who was around 6 feet 2 inches tall, then grabbed 11-month-old Harlee Lane Lewis and sped away in the SUV.

Harlee’s body was found not far from the abduction scene on Jackson Drive. The suspect is still on the loose.

The victim said she’s never seen the man before. Anyone with information about the assault or the kidnapping is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 623-2101.