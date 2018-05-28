Video shows man throwing hot coffee at McDonald’s manager

LACEY, Washington — A McDonald’s manager suffered severe burns to her face and neck after an angry customer threw hot coffee at her, ABC13 reported.

KIRO-TV reported the man told the McDonald’s manager he didn’t get his senior discount for the coffee. He showed her the receipt, threw the hot coffee in the woman’s face and ran out the door.

“Because he was being verbally abusive with her about the price of the coffee and the fact that he was just filling a thermos,” Sgt. Dave Campbell said. “She told him he was going to have to leave. This upset him, so he in turn, he took the hot cup of coffee, which was just filled up and he threw it in her face.”

The woman was treated at the hospital.

Police are still looking for the man.