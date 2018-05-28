Video shows man rescuing child dangling from 4th-floor balcony

PARIS — A video posted to Facebook over the weekend shows a man rescuing a child who was dangling from a 4th-story balcony.

The man climbed the facade of the building with his bare hands and carried the child to safety (see video below).

Mamoudou Gassama’s rescue of the child was captured on video and has been viewed millions of times.

The incident took place at around 8 p.m. Saturday in northern Paris.

The 22-year-old man was honored for his bravery by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Malian man later told CBS News said he had acted without thinking.

“I saw all these people shouting, and cars sounding their horns. I climbed up like that and, thank God, I saved the child,” he said.

“I felt afraid when I saved the child… (when) we went into the living room, I started to shake, I could hardly stand up, I had to sit down,” he added.

CBS News reported that the child’s parents were not at home at the time. The child’s father was later questioned by police for having left his child unattended and was due in court later. The child’s mother was out of town.