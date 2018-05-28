Veterans speak about lost loved ones at Carolina Field of Honor on Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – It was an emotional visit to the Carolina Field of Honor on Memorial Day, as many reflected on loved ones passed.

Harry lost his son, retired Marine Sgt. Lenny Youngblood, in 2016. Harry and Lenny’s brothers in arms wanted to make sure he had a hero’s ride to his final resting place.

“I made a promise to my son when he was laying there in the casket. His memory would never be forgotten,” said Youngblood.

His son’s selfless service lives on through the Hero’s Ride Hummer Project, providing transportation for military veterans’ last ride, to place of service, to graveside.

“Losing your son to combat is the hardest thing you’ll ever deal with and it’s something you’ll never get over,” said Youngblood.